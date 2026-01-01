Make your web apps and websites smarter with built-in AI

Add interactive AI features – chatbots, image generators, smart assistants – directly into your web app or website. No ChatGPT account, no extra billing, no technical setup needed. Just describe what you want, and it's live within minutes.

No credit card required.

Built-in AI for your web apps and websites — fully integrated, ready to use

With Horizons, AI isn't something you add to your web app or website — it's already built into your project. It's always on, always ready — no sign-ups, no tools to install, no extra setup required.
Built-in AI for your web apps and websites — fully integrated, ready to use
Built-in AI

AI for your web apps and websites, without the complexity

Set up in seconds

Describe the AI feature you want in plain language — Horizons builds it and connects the AI instantly. No third-party integrations, no manual setup.

One subscription, everything included

AI credits are built into your Horizons plan. No separate billing, no surprise charges. Everything you need is already covered.

Track your AI usage in one place

Always know where you stand – track exactly how your AI credits are being used from your Horizons dashboard. Everything in one place, no external platforms to check.

Endless AI features, one simple description

From customer support chatbots and image generators to personalised assistants and quiz tools – if you can describe it, Horizons can build it into your web app or website.

What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

No credit card required.

Want to dive deeper?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

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