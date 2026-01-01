Wealthfolio is a privacy-first, open-source investment tracker that consolidates holdings from multiple brokers and banks into a single dashboard. It tracks portfolio performance, net worth, dividends, and income, and benchmarks your returns against indexes like the S&P 500 â€” all without sending your financial data to a third-party cloud.

Self-hosting Wealthfolio on your own VPS puts you in complete control of your financial records. The application stores everything in a local SQLite database, making backups straightforward and eliminating subscription fees. With support for CSV imports, Monte Carlo simulations for retirement planning, and built-in portfolio rebalancing recommendations, it covers the full spectrum of personal investment management.