Wallos is a self-hosted subscription management application for tracking recurring payments and subscriptions in one place. It supports multiple currencies, renewal reminders, and detailed spending breakdowns by category, giving you a clear picture of your monthly and annual subscription costs.

Self-hosting Wallos on a VPS keeps your financial subscription data private with no connection to third-party money management services. Custom categories, a calendar view for upcoming renewals, and notification delivery via email, Discord, and Telegram make it easy to stay on top of recurring expenses without unexpected charges.