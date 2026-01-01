Deploy TaxHacker in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI accounting tool that automatically extracts data from receipts and invoices for freelancers and small businesses.
Choose a VPS plan for TaxHacker
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TaxHacker
TaxHacker is an open-source, AI-powered accounting application built for freelancers, indie hackers, and small businesses. It eliminates manual data entry by using large language models to automatically extract amounts, dates, merchants, tax data, and line items from uploaded receipts and invoices.
Unlike SaaS accounting tools, TaxHacker runs entirely on your own infrastructure â€” your financial documents never leave your server. It supports 170+ world currencies with automatic historical exchange rate conversion, works with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Mistral, or local models via Ollama, and lets you create custom categories and AI prompts tailored to your specific business workflows.
Key features of TaxHacker
AI Document Extraction
Automatically parses receipts and invoices to extract amounts, dates, merchants, and tax data without manual entry.
Multi-Currency Support
Tracks transactions across 170+ currencies and 14 cryptocurrencies with automatic historical exchange rate conversion.
Flexible LLM Providers
Works with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Mistral, or local models like Ollama â€” choose the provider that fits your privacy and cost needs.
Custom Categories
Create personalized categories, projects, and fields with custom AI prompts tuned to your specific business workflows.
Full Data Control
All financial documents stay on your own server â€” no third-party services ever see your sensitive business data.
Bulk Operations
Advanced filtering, full-text search, bulk operations, and data export make tax season preparation straightforward.
Why run TaxHacker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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