Shopware is an open-source eCommerce platform built on PHP and Symfony, designed for merchants who want flexibility, performance, and full ownership of their storefront. Its API-first architecture, headless capabilities, and Rule Builder make it equally suited for fast direct-to-consumer brands and complex B2B catalogs with custom pricing, segmentation, and workflows.

Self-hosting Shopware on your own VPS keeps customer data, orders, and payment integrations under your control, with no per-order fees and no platform lock-in. This template bundles Shopware with MariaDB, Redis for caching and sessions, and OpenSearch for fast product discovery, giving you a production-style stack ready for real traffic.