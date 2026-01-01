Rackula is an open-source application designed for visual rack design, enabling system administrators, homelab enthusiasts, and AV professionals to efficiently plan server rack configurations using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. It offers compatibility with standard 1Uâ€“48U rack dimensions, features a comprehensive library of authentic device visuals sourced from NetBox, and facilitates the export of finalized diagrams into PNG, PDF, or SVG formats for comprehensive documentation.

By self-hosting Rackula on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), users retain complete ownership and control over all rack diagrams, personalized devices, and collaborative layouts, bypassing reliance on third-party Software as a Service (SaaS) providers. This continuous deployment facilitates seamless sharing of layouts across various browsers and devices through a robust backend API, offers convenient URL and QR-code sharing capabilities for rapid dissemination to off-site technicians, and safeguards all data-modifying actions with integrated authentication mechanisms.