Atlas CMMS is a self-hosted Computerized Maintenance Management System built for facilities, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and utility teams. It centralizes work orders, preventive maintenance schedules, equipment records, parts inventory, and service requests so technicians and managers share one source of truth instead of juggling spreadsheets, paper logs, and email threads.

Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps sensitive asset data, technician records, and maintenance history under your full control, with no per-user fees and no vendor lock-in. Spring Boot powers the backend, React drives the web app, and a companion mobile app lets field technicians work offline and sync when reconnected.