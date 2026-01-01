QloApps is a free, open-source hotel commerce platform that combines a Property Management System, a direct booking engine, and a customer-facing hotel website in a single installation. Hoteliers can manage room inventory, rates, taxes, and reservations from one dashboard while accepting bookings directly on their own site without paying commission to third-party portals.

Self-hosting QloApps on your own VPS keeps guest data, payment records, and reservation history under your full control, removes per-booking fees common with hosted reservation services, and lets you tailor the booking flow, theme, and back-office to match how your property actually operates.