Up to 69% off for QloApps

Deploy QloApps in one click installation.

Open-source hotel management and reservation system with a property management system, booking engine, and hotel website.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¦8,690/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy QloApps in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for QloApps

63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with QloApps

QloApps is a free, open-source hotel commerce platform that combines a Property Management System, a direct booking engine, and a customer-facing hotel website in a single installation. Hoteliers can manage room inventory, rates, taxes, and reservations from one dashboard while accepting bookings directly on their own site without paying commission to third-party portals.

Self-hosting QloApps on your own VPS keeps guest data, payment records, and reservation history under your full control, removes per-booking fees common with hosted reservation services, and lets you tailor the booking flow, theme, and back-office to match how your property actually operates.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of QloApps

Direct booking engine

Accept reservations directly on your hotel website with real-time availability, rate plans, and instant confirmations â€” no commission to third-party portals.

Property management

Manage rooms, room types, rate plans, seasonal pricing, taxes, and inventory from a single back office built around real hotel workflows.

Multi-hotel support

Run several properties from one installation with per-hotel rooms, rates, staff permissions, and consolidated reporting across the group.

Built-in hotel website

Ship a customer-facing hotel website with room listings, gallery, reviews, and contact pages out of the box â€” no separate CMS to maintain.

Modules and add-ons

Extend booking flows with payment gateways, channel managers, and marketing modules from the QloApps marketplace without modifying core code.

Multi-language and currency

Serve international guests with native multi-language and multi-currency support, configurable per market from the admin dashboard.

Why run QloApps on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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