Deploy Posterizarr in one click installation.
Automated poster generator for Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby that fetches and overlays artwork from TMDB, Fanart, and TVDB.
Choose a VPS plan for Posterizarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Posterizarr
Posterizarr is an open-source automation tool that builds beautiful, textless posters, backgrounds, and title cards for your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby library. It pulls artwork from Fanart.tv, TMDB, TVDB, Plex, and IMDb, then applies your own overlays, fonts, and text rules so every movie, show, and season looks consistent across the library.
Self-hosting Posterizarr on a VPS gives it the steady uptime and dedicated bandwidth needed for unattended bulk artwork generation across thousands of items. The included web UI lets you manage settings, monitor progress, and trigger runs from the browser, while integrations with Tautulli, Sonarr, and Radarr keep new releases looking polished the moment they hit your library.
Key features of Posterizarr
Full web UI
Manage settings, monitor activity, and trigger poster runs from a modern browser interface instead of editing JSON files by hand.
Plex, Jellyfin, Emby
Generates artwork for all three major media servers and writes assets in a Kometa-compatible folder structure for portability.
Multi-source artwork
Fetches images from Fanart.tv, TMDB, TVDB, Plex, and IMDb so every title finds high-resolution, textless source artwork.
Custom overlays and text
Apply your own fonts, colors, gradients, and text rules to create a unified poster style across movies, shows, and seasons.
Arr stack integration
Trigger runs automatically from Tautulli, Sonarr, and Radarr so new releases get matching posters as soon as they are added.
Backup and manual assets
Dedicated volumes for asset backups and manually curated artwork keep custom posters safe across rebuilds and updates.
Why run Posterizarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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