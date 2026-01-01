AllTube Download is a self-hosted web application that wraps youtube-dl into an intuitive browser-based interface, letting anyone download or stream videos from over a thousand hosting platforms without installing software locally. Unlike browser extensions that break with platform updates, AllTube runs centrally on your server so every device on your network can use it through any browser.

Self-hosting AllTube keeps your download activity private, avoids the data logging practices of third-party download services, and gives you full control over supported formats, quality levels, and site configuration. You can also schedule batch downloads and access video metadata programmatically through the built-in JSON API.