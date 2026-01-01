Up to 69% off for Paymenter

Deploy Paymenter in one click installation.

Open-source billing and subscription management platform built for hosting companies, with Stripe, PayPal, and automatic provisioning integrations.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¦8,690/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Paymenter in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Paymenter

63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Paymenter

Paymenter is an open-source billing platform built specifically for hosting companies and service providers who need professional subscription management without per-transaction fees or proprietary licensing costs. It handles the entire customer lifecycle â€” from service provisioning to invoice generation and payment collection â€” with native integrations for Stripe, PayPal, Pterodactyl, cPanel, Plesk, and DirectAdmin. Built on Laravel with a clean admin dashboard, Paymenter gives hosting businesses the flexibility to customize every aspect of their billing experience.

Self-hosting Paymenter on your VPS means no transaction markup, no customer limits, and complete control over the platform. MariaDB and Redis run locally for fast checkout experiences and responsive admin operations, while the MIT license lets you modify and extend the platform to match your exact business model.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Paymenter

Subscription Management

Handle recurring billing with flexible cycles, automatic renewal reminders, and proration so customers are always billed accurately for the services they use.

Automatic Provisioning

New service orders automatically provision resources through Pterodactyl, cPanel, Plesk, or DirectAdmin integrations, eliminating manual setup between payment and delivery.

Multiple Payment Gateways

Accept payments through Stripe, PayPal, and Mollie out of the box, giving customers the payment options they prefer without custom integration work.

Customer Self-Service Portal

Customers manage their own services, invoices, and account details through a branded portal, reducing support ticket volume for routine billing questions.

Extensible Plugin System

Add custom integrations, payment gateways, and provisioning modules through the plugin architecture without modifying core platform code.

Why run Paymenter on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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