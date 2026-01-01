Deploy OCS Inventory NG in one click installation.
Open-source IT asset management server that tracks hardware, software, and deploys packages across your fleet.
Choose a VPS plan for OCS Inventory NG
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OCS Inventory NG
OCS Inventory NG (Open Computers and Software Inventory Next Generation) is a free, open-source asset management and software deployment solution that has been refined since 2001. Lightweight agents installed on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and IBM AIX endpoints report detailed hardware and software inventories back to a central server, while SNMP scans and IP discovery extend visibility to printers, switches, routers, and other agentless devices.
Self-hosting OCS Inventory on your own VPS keeps every device fingerprint, license record, and deployed package under your control. The bundled web console, MySQL database, and REST API are the same components used by enterprises managing IT estates of over 100,000 devices, with no per-asset fees and no third-party SaaS dependency.
Key features of OCS Inventory NG
Hardware and software inventory
Lightweight agents collect detailed CPU, memory, storage, peripheral, and installed-software data from Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and AIX endpoints.
Package deployment
Push scripts, installers, and configuration packages to agents over HTTPS, with bandwidth controls that scale to fleets of 100,000+ devices.
SNMP and network discovery
Scan subnets and query SNMP devices to inventory printers, switches, routers, and other equipment that cannot run an agent.
License compliance reports
Track installed applications across your estate and build software metering reports to verify license usage and renewals.
REST API and integrations
Built-in REST API and GLPI synchronization plug-in feed asset data into ticketing systems, CMDBs, and security tools.
Web console with RBAC
Browser-based console with role-based access controls, LDAP and CAS authentication, and customizable dashboards for operators and auditors.
Why run OCS Inventory NG on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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