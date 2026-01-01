MistServer is an open-source, full-featured streaming media toolkit designed for building internet streaming applications. It supports a wide range of input and output protocols â€” including RTMP, HLS, DASH, WebRTC, SRT, and RTSP â€” enabling you to ingest, process, and deliver media to any player or device. A built-in web UI on port 4242 provides complete server configuration, stream management, and real-time monitoring without additional tools.

Designed for developers building over-the-top (OTT) streaming applications, MistServer is lightweight, modular, and free to use for any purpose including commercial. Self-hosting on your VPS gives you full control over your streaming infrastructure with no per-viewer fees or third-party dependencies.