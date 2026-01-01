Meteroid is an open-source billing platform built for modern SaaS companies that need full control over how they price, meter, and invoice their customers. It handles subscriptions, usage-based pricing, hybrid plans, free trials, coupons, and grandfathering through a single API and admin UI, removing the need to stitch together Stripe Billing, a metering service, and a homegrown invoicing layer.

Self-hosting Meteroid keeps customer data, pricing logic, and revenue records inside your own VPS, with no per-event fees from third-party billing vendors. The deployment ships with PostgreSQL, ClickHouse for high-volume metering analytics, and Redpanda for event streaming.