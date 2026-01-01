Maybe is a fully open-source personal finance and wealth management platform originally built as a venture-backed startup and later released under AGPLv3. It consolidates bank accounts, investment portfolios, real estate, and liabilities in one dashboard with net worth tracking, transaction categorization, and budget planning. Optional OpenAI integration adds AI-powered financial insights without making them mandatory.

Deploying Maybe on your own VPS means your sensitive financial data never passes through third-party servers, you avoid recurring SaaS fees, and you retain full export and customization capabilities that commercial platforms restrict.