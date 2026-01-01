InvoiceShelf is a self-hosted invoicing and billing platform for freelancers, consultants, and small businesses that need a professional invoicing solution without monthly SaaS fees. It covers the complete billing workflow: clients, items, invoices, estimates, expenses, and payments â€” with support for multiple currencies, tax rates, and customizable PDF templates.

Hosting InvoiceShelf on your own VPS keeps your financial data and client records private on infrastructure you control. With built-in Stripe payment gateway integration and a client portal where customers can view and pay invoices online, you get a polished billing experience without per-invoice fees or vendor lock-in.