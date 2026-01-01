Deploy Invoice Ninja in one click installation.
Open-source invoicing, billing, and payments platform built for freelancers and small businesses.
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What you can build with Invoice Ninja
Invoice Ninja is a comprehensive, open-source platform for generating invoices, tracking expenditures, managing client relationships, and processing payments. Utilized by over 100,000 businesses globally, it supports more than 40 payment gateways, automated reminders, recurring invoices, and time tracking â€” all within a single, self-hosted application.
Operating Invoice Ninja on your own Virtual Private Server ensures your financial data remains entirely under your control, eliminating per-transaction fees, subscription costs, and vendor lock-in. This grants you complete proprietorship over client records, payment history, and financial reports, without the necessity of disclosing sensitive business data to third-party SaaS providers.
Key features of Invoice Ninja
Multi-gateway payments
Accept payments via Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, and 40+ other gateways directly on client-facing invoices without additional subscriptions.
Recurring invoices
Automate billing for retainer clients with scheduled invoices that generate and send on a configured cycle without manual intervention.
Time tracking
Log billable hours with the built-in timer and convert tracked time directly into invoice line items with a single click.
Client portal
Give clients a branded self-service portal to view invoices, make payments, and download statements without contacting you directly.
Expense management
Track business expenses, attach receipts, and convert expenses to billable client charges in one seamless workflow.
Why run Invoice Ninja on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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