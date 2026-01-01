Invoice Ninja is a comprehensive, open-source platform for generating invoices, tracking expenditures, managing client relationships, and processing payments. Utilized by over 100,000 businesses globally, it supports more than 40 payment gateways, automated reminders, recurring invoices, and time tracking â€” all within a single, self-hosted application.

Operating Invoice Ninja on your own Virtual Private Server ensures your financial data remains entirely under your control, eliminating per-transaction fees, subscription costs, and vendor lock-in. This grants you complete proprietorship over client records, payment history, and financial reports, without the necessity of disclosing sensitive business data to third-party SaaS providers.