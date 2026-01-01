Deploy HandBrake in one click installation.
Open-source video transcoder accessible from any browser, with batch conversion and automatic watch-folder processing.
Choose a VPS plan for HandBrake
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HandBrake
HandBrake is the most widely used open-source video transcoder, capable of converting virtually any video format into modern, widely compatible outputs like MP4 and MKV. This deployment runs HandBrake inside a Docker container and streams its full graphical interface to your browser using noVNC â€” no desktop installation required. You get the complete HandBrake UI with all its encoding presets, subtitle support, chapter markers, and hardware acceleration options, accessible from any device with a modern browser.
The container includes a watch folder feature that automatically converts any video files you drop into the designated input directory, making it straightforward to run unattended batch jobs on your VPS.
Key features of HandBrake
Browser-based GUI
The full HandBrake desktop interface streams directly to your browser via noVNC â€” access it from anywhere without installing any software locally.
Automatic Watch Folder
Files placed in the watch folder are automatically queued and converted in the background, enabling unattended batch processing without manual interaction.
Broad Format Support
Accepts virtually any video source format and converts to MP4, MKV, or WebM with precise control over codecs, bitrates, resolution, and audio tracks.
Encoding Presets
Dozens of built-in presets target specific devices and quality levels â€” from streaming-optimized profiles to high-quality archival encodes â€” reducing setup time.
Subtitle and Chapter Support
Import, burn in, or pass through subtitle tracks and chapter markers during conversion, preserving metadata from the original source file.
Why run HandBrake on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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