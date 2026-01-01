Deploy Ghostfolio in one click installation.
Privacy-focused open-source wealth management dashboard for tracking investments across stocks, ETFs, and crypto.
Choose a VPS plan for Ghostfolio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ghostfolio
Ghostfolio is an open-source personal finance dashboard that consolidates your investment portfolio across multiple asset classes â€” stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and more â€” into a single unified view. It delivers detailed performance analytics, time-weighted returns, and real-time market data without sending your financial data to third-party services.
Self-hosting Ghostfolio on your VPS gives you complete ownership of sensitive financial information. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for durable data storage and Redis for caching, ensuring fast portfolio calculations and reliable performance as your transaction history grows.
Key features of Ghostfolio
Multi-asset tracking
Monitor stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and alternative assets in one unified portfolio dashboard.
Performance analytics
Detailed time-weighted returns, internal rate of return, and annualized performance metrics help you evaluate your investment decisions.
Privacy-first design
All financial data stays on your own server â€” no third-party cloud access to your portfolio or transaction history.
Dividend tracking
Track dividend income and distributions across all holdings with income reporting and yield calculations.
CSV import
Import transactions from CSV files and various broker platforms to quickly onboard your existing portfolio history.
Why run Ghostfolio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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