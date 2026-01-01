Expensave is an open-source expense tracking application built for individuals and families who want full control over their financial data. With shared expense calendars, bank statement import, and spending habit reports, it turns raw transaction data into actionable insights that help you understand where your money goes.

Self-hosting Expensave on your own VPS keeps sensitive financial data off third-party commercial servers, eliminates recurring subscription fees, and gives every household member access without sharing credentials â€” while automatic backups protect years of spending history.