Deploy Dolibarr in one click installation.
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for managing sales, invoicing, inventory, and business operations.
Choose a VPS plan for Dolibarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dolibarr
Dolibarr is a modular, open-source ERP and CRM platform that covers the full range of business operations â€” customer management, quotes, invoices, inventory, projects, human resources, and accounting â€” in a single integrated system. Its module-based architecture lets you activate only the features your business needs, keeping the interface uncluttered as your requirements grow.
Self-hosting Dolibarr on your VPS means your financial data, customer records, and business documents are stored on infrastructure you fully control. There are no per-user licensing fees, no vendor-imposed storage limits, and no subscription required to unlock advanced modules â€” making it a cost-effective long-term choice for growing businesses that want complete ownership of their operational data.
Key features of Dolibarr
Integrated CRM
Track leads, manage contacts, and monitor the sales pipeline from first touch to signed invoice in one place.
Invoicing and quotes
Generate professional quotes, convert them to orders, and issue invoices with automated payment tracking and reminders.
Inventory management
Monitor stock levels, manage purchase orders, and track product movements across warehouses or locations.
Project and time tracking
Assign tasks, log time against projects, and measure profitability with built-in resource and budget management.
Modular architecture
Activate only the modules your business needs today, then enable additional features as your operations expand.
Why run Dolibarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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