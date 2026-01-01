Deploy Cognee in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI memory engine that turns your data into a queryable knowledge graph for agents.
Choose a VPS plan for Cognee
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cognee
Cognee is an open-source AI memory engine that replaces brittle RAG pipelines with a real semantic layer. It ingests documents, conversations, images, audio, and database records, uses your chosen LLM to extract entities and relationships, and stores them as a connected knowledge graph alongside vector embeddings, so agents answer questions from linked facts instead of isolated text chunks.
A single API call handles ingestion, and search returns graph-aware results your applications and agent frameworks can consume directly. Running Cognee on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, embeddings, and the resulting graph on infrastructure you control, with PostgreSQL holding relational metadata and persistent volumes holding the vector and graph stores.
Key features of Cognee
Knowledge graph memory
Cognee extracts entities and relationships from your data and stores them as a queryable graph instead of flat text chunks.
Ingest any source
Load documents, conversations, images, audio, and database records through one API and let Cognee normalize them into memory.
Graph-aware search
Query in natural language and get answers grounded in connected facts, which measurably reduces hallucinations in agent replies.
Bring your own LLM
Point Cognee at OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Mistral, Groq, or a local Ollama endpoint by changing a single model setting.
REST API for agents
Memory is exposed over an authenticated REST API, so your applications and agent frameworks can read and write it over HTTPS.
Private by default
Your files, embeddings, and graph stay in Docker volumes on your VPS instead of a third-party memory service.
Why run Cognee on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.