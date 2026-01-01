Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

גיבויים שבועיים אוטומטיים בחינם
סורק תוכנות זדוניות
עוזר AI אישי
24.99  ₪ /חודש
החזר-כספי מובטח למשך 30-יום
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

66% הנחה
KVM 1
72.99  ₪
24.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-44.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
1 ליבת vCPU
GB 4 של RAM
50 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
4 TB רוחב פס
הפופולרי ביותר
63% הנחה
KVM 2
90.99  ₪
33.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-55.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
2 ליבות vCPU
GB 8 של RAM
100 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
8 TB רוחב פס
69% הנחה
KVM 4
159.99  ₪
48.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-107.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
4 ליבות vCPU
GB 16 של RAM
200 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
16 TB רוחב פס
65% הנחה
KVM 8
273.99  ₪
96.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-184.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
8 ליבות vCPU
GB 32 של RAM
400 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
32 TB רוחב פס
66% הנחה
KVM 1
72.99  ₪
24.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-44.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
1 ליבת vCPU
GB 4 של RAM
50 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
4 TB רוחב פס
הפופולרי ביותר
63% הנחה
KVM 2
90.99  ₪
33.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-55.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
2 ליבות vCPU
GB 8 של RAM
100 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
8 TB רוחב פס
69% הנחה
KVM 4
159.99  ₪
48.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-107.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
4 ליבות vCPU
GB 16 של RAM
200 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
16 TB רוחב פס
65% הנחה
KVM 8
273.99  ₪
96.99  ₪ /חודש
מתחדש ב-184.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
8 ליבות vCPU
GB 32 של RAM
400 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
32 TB רוחב פס

בכל תוכנית יש את כל מה שאתם צריכים ויותר

מעבדי AMD EPYC
אחסון NVMe SSD
מרכזי נתונים ברחבי העולם
גיבויים שבועיים בחינם
ניהול חומת אש
מהירות רשת של 1 Gbps
ממשק API ציבורי
עוזר AI המופעל על ידי MCP
דומיין חינם לשנה אחת
מעבדי AMD EPYC
אחסון NVMe SSD
מרכזי נתונים ברחבי העולם
גיבויים שבועיים בחינם
ניהול חומת אש
מהירות רשת של 1 Gbps
ממשק API ציבורי
עוזר AI המופעל על ידי MCP
דומיין חינם לשנה אחת

כל התכניות משולמות מראש. המחיר החודשי מחושב על פי סך כל מחיר התכנית חלקי מספר החודשים בתכנית שלכם.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

מיקום שרת מומלץ:

בודק...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

אני מרוצה בצורה מדהימה מאחסון ה-VPS של Hostinger! זמן הפעולה שלהם הוא באופן עקבי ברמה הגבוהה ביותר, ככה שהאתר שלי פועל בצורה חלקה. בכל פעם שהייתי צריך עזרה, צוות התמיכה הטכנית שלהם היה מהיר, בקיא, ובאמת מועיל.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

הכל חלק ונהדר עם Hostinger, צ'אט בוט מבוסס בינה מלאכותית + צ'אט אנושי, אם בינה מלאכותית לא יכולה לפתור את השאלה שלך. אה, וה-VPS שלהם פשוט אש, בלי עליות ומורדות. תודה לצוות הפיתוח ולכל מי שהיה מעורב. המשיכו כך 🚀

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Noel

סוף סוף חברת אחסון VPS שעושה את זה כמו שצריך! מחיר טוב. פורטל מעולה שמכבד את הזמן של המשתמשים שלו. גיבויים חלקים. תמיכה טובה. אמין. מרגיש יציב כסלע.

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Omkar

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Sylvain

תודה רבה לקרלה על העזרה בשדרוג N8N בשרת ה-VPS של Hostinger שלי. מקצועית ובעלת ידע, תודה שוב קרלה.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS הוא פשוט יוצא מן הכלל. הוא פשוט תמיד עובד. הוא תמיד מהיר ויציב. אף פעם לא תקוע, אף פעם לא קורס.

Martin K
Martin K

החברה מצליחה, אני מאוד מרוצה מהשירותים הספציפיים שאני משתמש בהם. לא יקר כמו במקומות אחרים עם הגדרות VPS ותוכניות מחירים ממש טובות.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

החזר כספי מובטח תוך 30 יום

נסו ללא סיכון עם אחריות להחזר כספי במשך 30-יום. ראו את מדיניות ההחזרים שלנו לפרטים.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
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WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
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Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

הפרטיות שלכם חשובה לנו

אתר זה משתמש בעוגיות אשר נחוצות לתפקודו התקין של האתר וכדי לקבל מידע אודות שימושכם בו, כמו גם למטרות שיווקיות. ע"י מתן אישורכם, אתם מסכימים לאחסון עוגיות במכשירכם עבור פרסום ממוקד, התאמה-אישית, וניתוח נתונים כמתואר במדיניות העוגיות שלנו.