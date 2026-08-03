EntityMap — Hostinger

Hostinger Organization
Hostinger is a global web hosting and no-code, AI-driven platform helping people build and grow an online presence, serving over 5 million users across 150+ countries since its founding in Kaunas, Lithuania in 2004.
- OFFERS Web Hosting
- OFFERS WordPress Hosting
- OFFERS VPS Hosting
- OFFERS Cloud Hosting
- OFFERS Managed WooCommerce Hosting
- OFFERS Web Apps Hosting
- OFFERS Hosting for Agencies (Hostinger Pro)
- OFFERS Domains
- OFFERS Business Email (Hostinger Mail)
- OFFERS Website Builder
- OFFERS Hostinger Horizons
- OFFERS Hostinger Ecommerce
- OFFERS Hostinger Reach
- OFFERS Hostinger Agents
- OFFERS Managed Apps
- OFFERS Hostinger Connector
- OFFERS VPS Docker Catalog
- OFFERS Kodee
Hostinger is on a mission to make online presence accessible to everyone worldwide – from developers to aspiring bloggers and business owners. With our fast hosting technology, AI-powered Website Builder, and easy-to-operate hPanel you can succeed online faster and easier.About Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Launched in 2004 as a Lithuania-based tech startup, Hostinger is now a no-code, AI-driven platform built for people without technical backgrounds. We serve over 5 million users across 150+ countries.About Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Web Hosting Service
Hostinger's core managed hosting service that stores a website's files and makes it available on the internet, handling server maintenance, security updates, and backups on the customer's behalf.
- INCLUDES hPanel
- DEPENDS_ON LiteSpeed
- DEPENDS_ON CloudLinux
- PRECEDES Cloud Hosting
- PRECEDES VPS Hosting
Web hosting is a service that makes your website available on the internet. The hosting service provides a secure online space to store your website's files: the code, images, text, and other content.Web Hosting — Fast, Secure & Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Here at Hostinger, we offer Managed web hosting service with LiteSpeed technology. With this service, we help manage all the technical aspects of running your website, including server maintenance, security updates, backups, and more.Web Hosting — Fast, Secure & Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
You can upgrade to cloud hosting plans if you need more power, or choose VPS plans when you're ready for a self-managed hosting solution.Web Hosting — Fast, Secure & Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
WordPress Hosting Service
A managed hosting service made exclusively for WordPress sites, where Hostinger takes care of software updates, security, and backups.
- DEPENDS_ON WordPress
- ENABLES Hostinger Reach
Managed hosting for WordPress is a web hosting service made exclusively for WordPress sites, where the hosting provider takes care of essential technical tasks like software updates, security measures, and data backups.Managed Hosting for WordPress: Premium Performance Made Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Manage your site via simple chat with the first AI agent for WordPress. From publishing posts to managing WooCommerce stores, Kodee does it all - just ask, and it's done.Managed Hosting for WordPress: Premium Performance Made Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Sync your WordPress subscribers to Hostinger Reach in seconds.Managed Hosting for WordPress: Premium Performance Made Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
VPS Hosting Service
A self-managed Virtual Private Server product giving customers an isolated environment with dedicated CPU, RAM, storage, and bandwidth, and full root access.
- DEPENDS_ON KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine)
A virtual private server (VPS) is a type of hosting that provides an isolated environment with its own software, configuration, data, and resources, including CPU, RAM, storage, and bandwidth.VPS Hosting | Powerful KVM-based Virtual Private Server — published by Hostinger
Kodee is an MCP-powered AI agent accessible via your management dashboard and built directly into the VPS Web terminal.VPS Hosting | Powerful KVM-based Virtual Private Server — published by Hostinger
Yes, Hostinger VPS provides a public API that lets you interact with your server effortlessly via code.VPS Hosting | Powerful KVM-based Virtual Private Server — published by Hostinger
Cloud Hosting Service
A managed hosting tier offering the power and stability of a VPS with the simplicity of managed web hosting, positioned as a faster, stronger alternative to shared hosting.
Cloud hosting is a faster, stronger, and more reliable alternative to shared hosting.Managed cloud hosting | 4X more speed | 99.9% uptime — published by Hostinger
It's the perfect solution for website owners looking for the power and stability of a virtual private server (VPS), without the complexity of managing one.Managed cloud hosting | 4X more speed | 99.9% uptime — published by Hostinger
Our cloud hosting options also come with an integrated content delivery network (CDN).Managed cloud hosting | 4X more speed | 99.9% uptime — published by Hostinger
Managed WooCommerce Hosting Service
Cloud hosting servers optimized specifically for WordPress and WooCommerce online stores, aimed at high uptime and fast load times during peak traffic.
- DEPENDS_ON WordPress
- DEPENDS_ON WooCommerce
- DEPENDS_ON LiteSpeed
- ENABLES Hostinger Reach
Managed WooCommerce hosting servers are optimized for WordPress and WooCommerce. This ensures high uptime and fast load times for your online store, even during peak traffic.Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger
Manage your site via simple chat with the first AI agent for WordPress. From publishing posts to managing WooCommerce stores, Kodee does it all - just ask, and it's done.Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger
Deliver a flawless shopping experience with LiteSpeed web servers and the LSCWP plugin.Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger
Sync your WordPress subscribers to Hostinger Reach in seconds – the AI-powered, beginner-friendly email marketing tool.Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger
Web Apps Hosting Service
A fully managed hosting product for deploying custom-coded web applications (Node.js and modern JS frameworks) directly from a code editor or repository, without managing servers.
- INCLUDES Hostinger Connector
You code, we run it. Fast deploys, no surprise bills, zero DevOps.Web Apps Hosting | High-Performance App Hosting — published by Hostinger
This is fully managed hosting — we take care of uptime, scaling, and security, so you never touch the server side. VPS is great if you need root access and full control.Web Apps Hosting | High-Performance App Hosting — published by Hostinger
Agentic Deployment connects your IDE to Hostinger's managed infrastructure, enabling fast, code-first app deployments — directly from your editor or through GitHub for version control and team collaboration.Web Apps Hosting | High-Performance App Hosting — published by Hostinger
Hosting for Agencies (Hostinger Pro) Service
Web hosting tailored for web developers, freelancers, and agencies to manage multiple client websites from a single dashboard, with isolated environments per site.
- INCLUDES hPanel
Agency hosting is web hosting service tailored specifically for web developers, freelancers, and agencies who look after multiple client websites to efficiently manage various sites under one account, via one easy-to-use dashboard.Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger
Every site runs in its own environment, ensuring top performance and eliminating cross-site security risks.Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger
Once you add a client, they will need to verify your access request. Then, you will be able to manage their services and websites directly from your hPanel.Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger
Domains Service
Hostinger's accredited domain registration service, letting customers search for, register, transfer, and manage domain names across 400+ TLD extensions.
Yes, Hostinger is an accredited domain registrar. You can search for, register, and manage domain names directly through Hostinger, with no need for a third-party registrar.Buy a Domain Name – Register Your Domain From $0.01 — published by Hostinger
Kodee, our AI assistant, resolves most questions in 9 seconds and can take action on your behalf.Buy a Domain Name – Register Your Domain From $0.01 — published by Hostinger
No domain can be owned permanently. You register it for a period of one to ten years and renew to keep it.Buy a Domain Name – Register Your Domain From $0.01 — published by Hostinger
Business Email (Hostinger Mail) Service
A professional email hosting service that lets customers create and manage business email addresses on their own domain, stored and sent through secure mail servers.
- INCLUDES Agentic Mail
- ENABLES Hostinger Reach
A custom business email address uses your own domain name, such as youremail@yourbusinessname.com instead of a generic provider. It helps you look professional, build trust, and represent your brand consistently in all communication.Professional business email for your brand | Hostinger Mail — published by Hostinger
Hostinger's business email plans include Agentic Mail, a set of features designed to make your email infrastructure work with AI agents and automation workflows.Professional business email for your brand | Hostinger Mail — published by Hostinger
Send campaigns, grow your audience, and track performance with Hostinger Reach — the email marketing platform that works seamlessly with your business email.Professional business email for your brand | Hostinger Mail — published by Hostinger
Website Builder SoftwareProduct
A drag-and-drop and AI-assisted tool with ready-to-use templates for building a website, blog, portfolio, or ecommerce store without coding experience. Originally launched as Zyro, Hostinger's website-building subsidiary, before being rebranded to Hostinger Website Builder and fully integrated into the company in 2024.
- ENABLES Hostinger Reach
- ENABLES Hostinger Ecommerce
A website builder is a tool that enables you to create a website easily without coding or designing experience. With a drag-and-drop website editor and ready-to-use templates, you can build your online presence quickly and with ease.Website Builder | Create Your Website in Minutes with Ease — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Website Builder is a complete suite that includes an AI website creation feature, a free domain name, and built-in marketing tools.Website Builder | Create Your Website in Minutes with Ease — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Website Builder provides a variety of ecommerce tools, making it simple to launch your own online store to sell services and products.Website Builder | Create Your Website in Minutes with Ease — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Horizons SoftwareProduct
A no-code AI tool that builds a web app or website directly from a natural-language description, including hosting, domain, database, and third-party integrations.
- INSTANCE_OF Vibe Coding
- ENABLES Hostinger Ecommerce
Describe what you want and Horizons builds it for you. No code, no tech skills - launch in 1 click.No-code AI-partner for launching your ideas | Hostinger Horizons — published by Hostinger
Hosting, domain, email, and SEO optimization - all included. No separate accounts or difficult setup.No-code AI-partner for launching your ideas | Hostinger Horizons — published by Hostinger
Stripe is built in and ready to go. PayPal, Google AdSense, and more — all supported with simple setup so you're never stuck.No-code AI-partner for launching your ideas | Hostinger Horizons — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Ecommerce Platform
An all-in-one, ecommerce-first business management platform that lets customers set up products, payments, and operations first, then choose where to sell — their own website, social media, marketplaces, or a shareable link.
Hostinger Ecommerce is an all-in-one ecommerce-first business management platform that puts you in control of your entire online business from a single dashboard.Hostinger Ecommerce | Sell everywhere — published by Hostinger
Unlike traditional platforms that start with a website, Hostinger Ecommerce starts with your business – you set up your products, payments, and operations first, then choose where and how to sell.Hostinger Ecommerce | Sell everywhere — published by Hostinger
Kodee is your 24/7 AI assistant. Ask it to update pricing, run a flash sale, fix SEO, and help with day-to-day business tasks in seconds, no tech skills needed.Hostinger Ecommerce | Sell everywhere — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Reach SoftwareProduct
An AI-powered email marketing platform that builds and automates branded email campaigns from a written description of what to send.
Hostinger Reach is an AI email marketing platform built for anyone ready to grow from day one. Describe what you want to send and Reach builds a professional email campaign in minutes.AI email marketing platform built for day one | Hostinger Reach — published by Hostinger
Reach includes unsubscribe links and required business info in every email, helping you stay compliant with CAN-SPAM and GDPR by default.AI email marketing platform built for day one | Hostinger Reach — published by Hostinger
For deliverability, Reach sets up SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records - so your emails are more likely to reach inboxes, not spam folders.AI email marketing platform built for day one | Hostinger Reach — published by Hostinger
Agentic Mail Service
Webhook-first, API-driven email infrastructure built into Hostinger's business email plans, designed for AI agents and automation workflows rather than passive human inboxes.
- RELATES_TO OpenClaw
Agentic email is email infrastructure designed specifically for AI agents and automation workflows. Traditional email services are built for humans – passive inboxes where messages wait to be read.Email for AI agents & workflows | Hostinger Agentic Mail — published by Hostinger
Agentic Mail treats email as an active, programmable layer – webhook-first, API-driven, and built to handle programmatic sending and receiving without platform restrictions, rate limits, or the risk of getting flagged for AI-driven activity.Email for AI agents & workflows | Hostinger Agentic Mail — published by Hostinger
Every time an email arrives, Agentic Mail fires a webhook instantly. No polling, no delay.Email for AI agents & workflows | Hostinger Agentic Mail — published by Hostinger
Hostinger's agent mail works with OpenClaw, n8n, Make, LangChain, Zapier, and other automation platforms.Email for AI agents & workflows | Hostinger Agentic Mail — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Agents SoftwareProduct
A subscription AI app that provides a team of specialized business-domain AI experts (strategy, writing, SEO, marketing, legal, sales) for a company's key business areas.
- INCLUDES Skills
Hostinger Agents brings together specialized AI experts for the key areas of your business. Each expert comes with ready-to-use Skills that guide you from a business task to a practical result.AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Agents is an AI-powered app that gives you a team of specialized agents — each built for a specific business area like strategy, writing, SEO, marketing, legal, customer communications, and sales.AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, each Hostinger Agent is pre-trained with deep expertise in a specific business domain.AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Skills ProprietaryTerm
Pre-built task templates inside each Hostinger Agent that guide a user from a business task to a specific practical outcome, such as writing a blog post or generating a privacy policy.
Skills are pre-built task templates inside each agent. Instead of figuring out what to ask, you select a skill and the agent walks you through a specific outcome – like writing a blog post, running keyword research, or generating a privacy policy.AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Managed Apps Service
A subscription service that runs a fully managed AI automation application — either OpenClaw or Hermes Agent — with all server configuration, security, and maintenance handled by Hostinger.
- INCLUDES OpenClaw
- INCLUDES Hermes Agent
- PRECEDES VPS Hosting
Managed OpenClaw — a personal AI assistant focused on conversational automation through messaging channels (WhatsApp, Telegram, Hostinger Email). Great for building chatbots, automating customer support, generating reports, and monitoring trends.Managed AI Automations: Switch Tools Anytime, One Plan | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
'Managed' means Hostinger takes care of all the technical heavy lifting for you — server configuration, security patches, infrastructure updates, and software maintenance are all handled automatically.Managed AI Automations: Switch Tools Anytime, One Plan | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Available paths include Managed OpenClaw → Managed Hermes, Managed Hermes → Managed OpenClaw, and either solution → VPS (KVM 1).Managed AI Automations: Switch Tools Anytime, One Plan | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
OpenClaw SoftwareProduct
A personal AI assistant, formerly known as Moltbot/Clawdbot, focused on conversational automation through messaging channels like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Hostinger Email.
It's a smart assistant that lives in your chat apps and inbox. You talk to it in plain language, and it takes care of the busywork. No technical setup, no commands to learn.Managed AI Automations: Switch Tools Anytime, One Plan | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Hermes Agent SoftwareProduct
A self-improving AI agent built for autonomous task execution, able to learn, run code, and expand its own capabilities over time.
Managed Hermes Agent — a self-improving AI agent built for task execution and autonomous workflows. Ideal for users who want an agent that can learn, execute complex tasks, run code when needed, and expand its own capabilities over time.Managed AI Automations: Switch Tools Anytime, One Plan | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Hostinger Connector SoftwareProduct
A free extension that links a Hostinger account to AI coding assistants and editors, letting customers create, deploy, and manage services across Hostinger's product line — including hosting, VPS, and domains — through chat prompts.
- DEPENDS_ON Web Hosting
- DEPENDS_ON VPS Hosting
- DEPENDS_ON Domains
Create, deploy, and manage your projects with AI from a single workspace.Hostinger Connector — bring Hostinger into your AI coding workflow — published by Hostinger
Connector works with VS Code, Cursor, Antigravity, and other AI-assisted editors, plus AI coding agents like Claude Code, Codex, and Devin.Hostinger Connector — bring Hostinger into your AI coding workflow — published by Hostinger
A Hostinger account and a plan for the service you want to manage. Hosting actions need an active hosting plan, VPS actions need a VPS plan, and so on.Hostinger Connector — bring Hostinger into your AI coding workflow — published by Hostinger
VPS Docker Catalog Platform
A one-click Docker template catalog within Hostinger's VPS Docker Manager, spanning AI/ML, automation, CMS, and developer tools, that customers can deploy on a VPS plan.
- INCLUDES OpenClaw
- INCLUDES Hermes Agent
- DEPENDS_ON VPS Hosting
Deploy your application in one clickVPS Docker Templates | One-Click App Deployment Templates — published by Hostinger
Launch and manage your applications effortlessly.VPS Docker Templates | One-Click App Deployment Templates — published by Hostinger
Kodee SoftwareProduct
A free AI agent and chatbot from Hostinger, not bundled into any specific paid plan. On the public site it acts as a support and navigation assistant; within account areas like hPanel, WordPress Dashboard, and Website Builder, it can take chat-driven actions on some products (e.g. VPS, Domains, Ecommerce), though the depth of what it can do varies by product and plan.
Kodee, the AI chatbot, is launched to support our clients.About Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Kodee is an MCP-powered AI agent accessible via your management dashboard and built directly into the VPS Web terminal.VPS Hosting | Powerful KVM-based Virtual Private Server — published by Hostinger
Manage your site via simple chat with the first AI agent for WordPress. From publishing posts to managing WooCommerce stores, Kodee does it all - just ask, and it's done.Managed Hosting for WordPress: Premium Performance Made Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Kodee will help you choose the right plan, set things up, and start your online journey with us.Hostinger - Bring Your Idea Online With a Website — published by Hostinger
hPanel SoftwareProduct
Hostinger's custom-built control panel, included with hosting packages, used to manage hosting, domains, and — for agency accounts — client services.
- PRODUCED_BY Hostinger
In-house built hPanel, Access Manager, LiteSpeed web server, Cloudflare integration, Let's Encrypt integration, in-house developed WAF.Next generation web hosting technology | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
Once you add a client, they will need to verify your access request. Then, you will be able to manage their services and websites directly from your hPanel.Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger
WordPress SoftwareProduct
An open-source content management system that powers over 40% of all websites; independent of Hostinger, but the platform several Hostinger hosting products are built to run.
WordPress is the most widely used content management system (CMS), powering over 40% of all websites.Managed Hosting for WordPress: Premium Performance Made Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
WooCommerce SoftwareProduct
An open-source ecommerce plugin for WordPress that lets store owners upload products, integrate payment gateways, and manage orders; independent of Hostinger.
- DEPENDS_ON WordPress
WooCommerce is an open-source eCommerce plugin designed for WordPress. It allows you to upload products, integrate secure payment gateways, and manage orders conveniently in one place.Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger
CloudLinux SoftwareProduct
The operating system Hostinger runs its hosting servers on; described by Hostinger as the leading OS for hosting providers.
Our servers are operating on CloudLinux – the leading OS for hosting providers.Next generation web hosting technology | Hostinger — published by Hostinger
LiteSpeed SoftwareProduct
Web server technology used across Hostinger's managed hosting stack to improve site speed and performance.
Deliver a flawless shopping experience with LiteSpeed web servers and the LSCWP plugin.Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) Methodology
A full virtualization technology that divides a physical server into completely independent, isolated virtual environments; used by Hostinger on all of its VPS plans.
Kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) is a full virtualization solution that divides a physical server into completely independent and isolated virtual environments. We at Hostinger use this technology on all of our VPS plans.VPS Hosting | Powerful KVM-based Virtual Private Server — published by Hostinger
Vibe Coding Concept
Building a website or app by describing what you want in natural language and letting an AI generate it, rather than writing code directly — the approach behind Hostinger Horizons.
Vibe code your website or web app todayHostinger - Bring Your Idea Online With a Website — published by Hostinger
Describe what you want, and Horizons builds it for you. No technical skills needed.Hostinger - Bring Your Idea Online With a Website — published by Hostinger
Giedrius Zakaitis Person
Chief Executive Officer of Hostinger since June 2026, previously Chief Product and Technology Officer. He joined Hostinger as a customer success specialist, later leading Zyro, the company's website-building subsidiary that was rebranded as Hostinger Website Builder in 2024.
- AFFILIATED_WITH Hostinger
Hostinger has appointed Giedrius Zakaitis as Chief Executive Officer. Zakaitis, who recently served as Chief Product and Technology Officer, takes over from Daugirdas Jankus.Hostinger appoints Giedrius Zakaitis as CEO to lead the company's AI-first strategy — published by Hostinger
He joined Hostinger as a customer success specialist, progressed to software engineering and head of product, and led Zyro, Hostinger's website-building subsidiary.Hostinger appoints Giedrius Zakaitis as CEO to lead the company's AI-first strategy — published by Hostinger