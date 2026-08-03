Cloud Hosting Service A managed hosting tier offering the power and stability of a VPS with the simplicity of managed web hosting, positioned as a faster, stronger alternative to shared hosting. Cloud hosting is a faster, stronger, and more reliable alternative to shared hosting. Managed cloud hosting | 4X more speed | 99.9% uptime — published by Hostinger It's the perfect solution for website owners looking for the power and stability of a virtual private server (VPS), without the complexity of managing one. Managed cloud hosting | 4X more speed | 99.9% uptime — published by Hostinger Our cloud hosting options also come with an integrated content delivery network (CDN). Managed cloud hosting | 4X more speed | 99.9% uptime — published by Hostinger

Web Apps Hosting Service A fully managed hosting product for deploying custom-coded web applications (Node.js and modern JS frameworks) directly from a code editor or repository, without managing servers. INCLUDES Hostinger Connector You code, we run it. Fast deploys, no surprise bills, zero DevOps. Web Apps Hosting | High-Performance App Hosting — published by Hostinger This is fully managed hosting — we take care of uptime, scaling, and security, so you never touch the server side. VPS is great if you need root access and full control. Web Apps Hosting | High-Performance App Hosting — published by Hostinger Agentic Deployment connects your IDE to Hostinger's managed infrastructure, enabling fast, code-first app deployments — directly from your editor or through GitHub for version control and team collaboration. Web Apps Hosting | High-Performance App Hosting — published by Hostinger

Hosting for Agencies (Hostinger Pro) Service Web hosting tailored for web developers, freelancers, and agencies to manage multiple client websites from a single dashboard, with isolated environments per site. INCLUDES hPanel Agency hosting is web hosting service tailored specifically for web developers, freelancers, and agencies who look after multiple client websites to efficiently manage various sites under one account, via one easy-to-use dashboard. Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger Every site runs in its own environment, ensuring top performance and eliminating cross-site security risks. Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger Once you add a client, they will need to verify your access request. Then, you will be able to manage their services and websites directly from your hPanel. Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger

Domains Service Hostinger's accredited domain registration service, letting customers search for, register, transfer, and manage domain names across 400+ TLD extensions. Yes, Hostinger is an accredited domain registrar. You can search for, register, and manage domain names directly through Hostinger, with no need for a third-party registrar. Buy a Domain Name – Register Your Domain From $0.01 — published by Hostinger Kodee, our AI assistant, resolves most questions in 9 seconds and can take action on your behalf. Buy a Domain Name – Register Your Domain From $0.01 — published by Hostinger No domain can be owned permanently. You register it for a period of one to ten years and renew to keep it. Buy a Domain Name – Register Your Domain From $0.01 — published by Hostinger

Hostinger Ecommerce Platform An all-in-one, ecommerce-first business management platform that lets customers set up products, payments, and operations first, then choose where to sell — their own website, social media, marketplaces, or a shareable link. Hostinger Ecommerce is an all-in-one ecommerce-first business management platform that puts you in control of your entire online business from a single dashboard. Hostinger Ecommerce | Sell everywhere — published by Hostinger Unlike traditional platforms that start with a website, Hostinger Ecommerce starts with your business – you set up your products, payments, and operations first, then choose where and how to sell. Hostinger Ecommerce | Sell everywhere — published by Hostinger Kodee is your 24/7 AI assistant. Ask it to update pricing, run a flash sale, fix SEO, and help with day-to-day business tasks in seconds, no tech skills needed. Hostinger Ecommerce | Sell everywhere — published by Hostinger

Hostinger Reach SoftwareProduct An AI-powered email marketing platform that builds and automates branded email campaigns from a written description of what to send. Hostinger Reach is an AI email marketing platform built for anyone ready to grow from day one. Describe what you want to send and Reach builds a professional email campaign in minutes. AI email marketing platform built for day one | Hostinger Reach — published by Hostinger Reach includes unsubscribe links and required business info in every email, helping you stay compliant with CAN-SPAM and GDPR by default. AI email marketing platform built for day one | Hostinger Reach — published by Hostinger For deliverability, Reach sets up SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records - so your emails are more likely to reach inboxes, not spam folders. AI email marketing platform built for day one | Hostinger Reach — published by Hostinger

Hostinger Agents SoftwareProduct A subscription AI app that provides a team of specialized business-domain AI experts (strategy, writing, SEO, marketing, legal, sales) for a company's key business areas. INCLUDES Skills Hostinger Agents brings together specialized AI experts for the key areas of your business. Each expert comes with ready-to-use Skills that guide you from a business task to a practical result. AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger Hostinger Agents is an AI-powered app that gives you a team of specialized agents — each built for a specific business area like strategy, writing, SEO, marketing, legal, customer communications, and sales. AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, each Hostinger Agent is pre-trained with deep expertise in a specific business domain. AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger

Skills ProprietaryTerm Pre-built task templates inside each Hostinger Agent that guide a user from a business task to a specific practical outcome, such as writing a blog post or generating a privacy policy. Skills are pre-built task templates inside each agent. Instead of figuring out what to ask, you select a skill and the agent walks you through a specific outcome – like writing a blog post, running keyword research, or generating a privacy policy. AI Agents: Meet Your New Business Team | Hostinger — published by Hostinger

OpenClaw SoftwareProduct A personal AI assistant, formerly known as Moltbot/Clawdbot, focused on conversational automation through messaging channels like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Hostinger Email. It's a smart assistant that lives in your chat apps and inbox. You talk to it in plain language, and it takes care of the busywork. No technical setup, no commands to learn. Managed AI Automations: Switch Tools Anytime, One Plan | Hostinger — published by Hostinger

Hermes Agent SoftwareProduct A self-improving AI agent built for autonomous task execution, able to learn, run code, and expand its own capabilities over time. Managed Hermes Agent — a self-improving AI agent built for task execution and autonomous workflows. Ideal for users who want an agent that can learn, execute complex tasks, run code when needed, and expand its own capabilities over time. Managed AI Automations: Switch Tools Anytime, One Plan | Hostinger — published by Hostinger

Kodee SoftwareProduct A free AI agent and chatbot from Hostinger, not bundled into any specific paid plan. On the public site it acts as a support and navigation assistant; within account areas like hPanel, WordPress Dashboard, and Website Builder, it can take chat-driven actions on some products (e.g. VPS, Domains, Ecommerce), though the depth of what it can do varies by product and plan. Kodee, the AI chatbot, is launched to support our clients. About Hostinger — published by Hostinger Kodee is an MCP-powered AI agent accessible via your management dashboard and built directly into the VPS Web terminal. VPS Hosting | Powerful KVM-based Virtual Private Server — published by Hostinger Manage your site via simple chat with the first AI agent for WordPress. From publishing posts to managing WooCommerce stores, Kodee does it all - just ask, and it's done. Managed Hosting for WordPress: Premium Performance Made Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger Kodee will help you choose the right plan, set things up, and start your online journey with us. Hostinger - Bring Your Idea Online With a Website — published by Hostinger

hPanel SoftwareProduct Hostinger's custom-built control panel, included with hosting packages, used to manage hosting, domains, and — for agency accounts — client services. PRODUCED_BY Hostinger In-house built hPanel, Access Manager, LiteSpeed web server, Cloudflare integration, Let's Encrypt integration, in-house developed WAF. Next generation web hosting technology | Hostinger — published by Hostinger Once you add a client, they will need to verify your access request. Then, you will be able to manage their services and websites directly from your hPanel. Hostinger Pro – Web hosting for agencies and professionals — published by Hostinger

WordPress SoftwareProduct An open-source content management system that powers over 40% of all websites; independent of Hostinger, but the platform several Hostinger hosting products are built to run. WordPress is the most widely used content management system (CMS), powering over 40% of all websites. Managed Hosting for WordPress: Premium Performance Made Affordable | Hostinger — published by Hostinger

WooCommerce SoftwareProduct An open-source ecommerce plugin for WordPress that lets store owners upload products, integrate payment gateways, and manage orders; independent of Hostinger. DEPENDS_ON WordPress WooCommerce is an open-source eCommerce plugin designed for WordPress. It allows you to upload products, integrate secure payment gateways, and manage orders conveniently in one place. Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger

CloudLinux SoftwareProduct The operating system Hostinger runs its hosting servers on; described by Hostinger as the leading OS for hosting providers. Our servers are operating on CloudLinux – the leading OS for hosting providers. Next generation web hosting technology | Hostinger — published by Hostinger

LiteSpeed SoftwareProduct Web server technology used across Hostinger's managed hosting stack to improve site speed and performance. Deliver a flawless shopping experience with LiteSpeed web servers and the LSCWP plugin. Managed WooCommerce hosting for your eCommerce store — published by Hostinger

KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) Methodology A full virtualization technology that divides a physical server into completely independent, isolated virtual environments; used by Hostinger on all of its VPS plans. Kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) is a full virtualization solution that divides a physical server into completely independent and isolated virtual environments. We at Hostinger use this technology on all of our VPS plans. VPS Hosting | Powerful KVM-based Virtual Private Server — published by Hostinger

Vibe Coding Concept Building a website or app by describing what you want in natural language and letting an AI generate it, rather than writing code directly — the approach behind Hostinger Horizons. Vibe code your website or web app today Hostinger - Bring Your Idea Online With a Website — published by Hostinger Describe what you want, and Horizons builds it for you. No technical skills needed. Hostinger - Bring Your Idea Online With a Website — published by Hostinger