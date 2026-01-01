SaaS application development made easy
Build faster and easier with AI Builder's no-code SaaS builder
All-in-one AI partner
Everything to go live
Hosting, domain, email, and SEO optimization - all included. No separate accounts or difficult setup.
Built-in backend
Databases, user accounts, and file storage built in – no external tools needed – so your SaaS works like a proper product straight away.
Monetize from day one
All-in-one AI partner
Everything to go live
Hosting, domain, email, and SEO optimization - all included. No separate accounts or difficult setup.
Built-in backend
Databases, user accounts, and file storage built in – no external tools needed – so your SaaS works like a proper product straight away.
Monetize from day one
SaaS solutions you can build – no code, just your creativity
Educational micro SaaS
CRM web app
Social media post generator
Restaurant reservation web app
Micro SaaS for fitness
Podcast web app
Membership website
How to create a SaaS application
Describe your idea
Customize and test
Publish with a single click
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Pre-made templates
Live Q&A tool
Real estate CRM
Quiz maker (modern)
Want to dive deeper?
More ways to monetize with AI Builder
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
SaaS application development FAQs
What is SaaS application development?
SaaS (software as a service) application development involves creating cloud-based tools or services that users access through a web browser, typically on a subscription basis. Unlike traditional software, SaaS apps don't require downloads or installations — everything runs online.
Want to explore startup-friendly opportunities? Check out our list of SaaS ideas for inspiration.
Do I need to know how to code to build a SaaS app?
No — and with AI Builder, you don't need to learn HTML, CSS, or any frameworks. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building — often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want your SaaS app to do in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time. Want to add a new feature? Just ask. Need to change a user flow? Describe it. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know.
To get inspired, explore some of our favorite micro SaaS examples.
How much does it cost to build a SaaS app?
Costs vary depending on your approach. Coding it yourself costs time but less money; hiring developers can be expensive. Using a no-code SaaS builder like Hostinger AI Builder is budget-friendly, with affordable plans that start from A$ 4.39/mo and let you build, test, and launch SaaS products without heavy upfront investment.
You can start for free — no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt — simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your SaaS app, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.
When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting, domain, and SEO optimization are all included — just hit publish and your SaaS goes live.
Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.
How can I monetize my SaaS app?
You can monetize SaaS apps through monthly subscriptions, tiered premium plans, in-app purchases, or ads. Hostinger AI Builder integrates with payment systems like Stripe, making it easier to set up billing.
How can I market my SaaS app?
Effective SaaS marketing includes SEO, social media campaigns, paid ads, email marketing, and influencer partnerships. Identifying your target audience and positioning your app's value are key.
Learn more in our SaaS marketing guide.
What's the difference between a SaaS and micro SaaS?
A micro SaaS is a highly specialized SaaS application that serves a narrow niche, often built and run by a small team or even a solo founder. These websites can be faster to launch and easier to manage.
Want to know more? Check out our micro SaaS guide.
How do I maintain a SaaS app?
Maintenance includes regularly updating your app, fixing bugs, improving security, and adding new features. Hostinger AI Builder simplifies this by bundling updates, hosting, and monitoring into one seamless platform.
How do I test a SaaS app?
Testing helps you catch bugs and ensure your SaaS app works across devices. You can manually test features or use automated testing tools. Hostinger AI Builder lets you preview and test in a sandbox environment before you publish.
How do I secure a SaaS app?
SaaS security involves protecting user data, enforcing strong authentication, applying SSL, and regularly monitoring for vulnerabilities. Hostinger AI Builder takes care of key security features out of the box, helping you launch confidently.
How do I deploy and host a SaaS app?
Traditionally, deployment and hosting require setting up servers, configuring environments, and managing domains. With Hostinger AI Builder, it's all integrated — you build and launch in one place, with hosting, custom domains, and SSL included.