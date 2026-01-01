Go from idea to functional prototype with AI – in minutes

A prototype and an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) are often confused but they serve different purposes.



A prototype is about visualization and validation – it's an interactive preview of your idea that you share with stakeholders, investors, or users to gather feedback before committing to full development. It doesn't need to be fully functional or ready for public use.



An MVP is your first real, working version of the product – built with just enough features to launch, acquire early users, and start learning from real usage.



In short: you prototype to validate your idea, and you build an MVP to test it in the real world. With AI Builder, you can do both – start with a prototype, gather feedback, and scale it into a fully functional product without starting from scratch. Learn more in our prototype vs MVP guide.