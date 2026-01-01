Show off your work with a showcase website or app
Everything you need to make a great first impression
Get your work online in no time
Everything to fuel growth
Get found by the right clients
Collect leads and client inquiries
Your online presence, built your way
Business website
Interactive client portal
Online portfolio
Personal brand website
How to build a showcase website or app with AI
Describe your idea
Customize and test
Publish with a single click
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Pre-made templates
Business consultant (playful)
Jane (marketing consultant)
Urban (photography portfolio)
Need more guidance?
See what else AI Builder can build for your business
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Business showcase website and app FAQs
What is a business showcase website?
A business showcase website is your professional online presence – a place where potential clients can discover who you are, explore your work, and decide to get in touch. A great showcase typically includes a portfolio gallery or project pages, service pages, case studies, client testimonials, and a clear way to book a call or get in touch – the exact mix depends on your business type. Unlike a basic web page, it's designed to make a strong first impression and turn visitors into clients. With AI Builder, you can build one that includes exactly what you need – just describe it and AI takes care of the rest.
Who can build a showcase website or app with AI Builder?
Anyone who wants to look professional online and win more clients – freelancers, artists, consultants, coaches, agencies, small business owners, and beyond. If your business needs a professional online presence, AI Builder can build a showcase that fits the way you work.
How do I create a showcase website without technical knowledge?
AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time.
Want to add a portfolio gallery? Just ask. Need a contact form? Describe it. Want to change the design to match your brand colors? Tell AI Builder and it's done in seconds.
It works in 80+ languages too, so you can build in your own words – no technical vocabulary needed. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know to get started.
Can I create a client portal with AI Builder?
Yes – and this is where AI Builder really stands out. Thanks to its integrated backend, you can build a fully custom client portal with user logins, file sharing, project updates, and more – all under your own brand. Your clients get a professional, dedicated space to stay in the loop, and you get full control over what they see and do.
Will my showcase website show up on Google?
Yes, your showcase website comes with built-in SEO optimization handled automatically from day one. Key technical files like sitemap.xml, robots.txt, and llms.txt are generated for you automatically, so search engines and AI tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity can understand your content – without any technical setup on your end.
You can also connect marketing integrations to promote your showcase and reach new clients across the channels that matter most.
What if I need to make changes when my business grows?
Updating your showcase website or app is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.
And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.
How much does it cost to build a showcase website or app with AI Builder?
You can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your showcase website or app, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.
Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your website or app – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.
When you're ready to publish, paid plans start at A$ 4.39/mo and include hosting and domain – so there's nothing else to set up. Just hit publish and your showcase goes live.
Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.
What's the difference between AI Builder and Hostinger Website Builder for a business showcase?
Hostinger offers two ways to build a business showcase website – with AI Builder vibe coding platform and Hostinger's drag-and-drop website builder – and the difference is already in the name.
Hostinger Website Builder lets you start from a template or generate a business website from a description, then customize it by dragging and dropping pre-built elements. It's a great fit for anyone who needs a clean, simple business portfolio website up and running quickly.
Horizons takes a conversational approach – you chat with AI and it applies changes in real time, giving you much more customization freedom. It also lets you build more advanced projects, like client portals with user logins and membership functionality, thanks to its integrated backend. And for those who want it, full code access is available too.
Both tools are built for people without technical knowledge – the difference comes down to how you like to build and how much flexibility you need.