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What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Hostinger AI Builder FAQs
How do Hostinger AI Builder plans differ?
Hostinger AI Builder plans vary in both features and monthly AI credits. The AI credit limit determines how many messages you can send to the AI agent via chat, while higher-tier plans unlock more advanced functionalities and greater flexibility as your needs grow.
How do AI credits work?
AI credits are used when you create or edit websites by chatting with AI. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each generation. Simple generations can use less than 1 credit, and larger ones can use more.
Can I see how many AI credits my app has used?
Yes. Your AI Credit Usage dashboard shows a breakdown of credits used for building and editing, as well as credits consumed by your app's AI features – so you always know exactly where your credits are going.
Can I buy additional AI credits without upgrading to a higher plan?
Once you have a plan, you can buy additional AI credits without upgrading to a higher plan.
Can I buy Hostinger AI Builder without hosting?
Hostinger AI Builder requires hosting to keep your website or web app live and accessible online.
If you don’t already have an active hosting plan, hosting will be included with your Hostinger AI Builder purchase at no extra cost.
If you already have an active hosting plan, an additional hosting plan will not be included with your AI Builder purchase - you can continue using your existing hosting plan.
Please note that hosting and Hostinger AI Builder renew separately, and you can manage, upgrade, or renew each service independently.
What types of websites can I publish with Hostinger AI Builder?
Hostinger AI Builder lets you build websites and web apps without writing code — your imagination is the only limit. Create anything from business sites and online stores to fitness trackers, project management tools, and more.
Can I generate a mobile app with Hostinger AI Builder?
Hostinger AI Builder can create websites and web apps that work seamlessly on mobile devices. However, it doesn’t currently support creating native mobile apps for the App Store or Google Play.
Who owns the code created with Hostinger AI Builder?
You fully own the code of your website or web app. With any paid Hostinger AI Builder plan, you can download the code whenever you need.
Is it possible to integrate third-party APIs or services with Hostinger AI Builder?
Yes, you can integrate third-party APIs and services with Hostinger AI Builder. It works seamlessly with tools like Stripe and Integrated backend, and you can also connect other APIs for payments, data processing, and more. If you need help connecting third-party services, simply ask in the chat and Hostinger AI Builder will guide you.