Turn your WhatsApp into a CRM with AI
How to create a WhatsApp CRM for your business
Describe your idea or pick a template
Connect your WhatsApp to your CRM
Customize your CRM
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Pre-made templates
CRM via WhatsApp (minimalist)
CRM via WhatsApp (green)
CRM via WhatsApp (violet)
All you need to build your CRM — in one place
Create and own a CRM customised to your needs
Full data ownership
Built-in AI
Start from a ready-made template
Professional infrastructure
Check out our step-by-step tutorial
WhatsApp CRM FAQs
What is a WhatsApp CRM?
A WhatsApp CRM is a tool that helps you manage customer relationships directly through WhatsApp. Instead of losing track of conversations, you can organize contacts, track leads through a sales pipeline, and close deals – all in one place. Unlike traditional CRMs, it meets your customers where they already are: on WhatsApp.
What can I do with my WhatsApp CRM?
With a WhatsApp CRM you can organize and manage your contacts, track leads through a visual sales pipeline, automate messages, and accept payments – all connected to your WhatsApp. You can also customize it to fit your specific business needs using AI, without any coding skills.
Do I need any coding skills to build a WhatsApp CRM with AI?
No coding skills needed. With Hostinger Horizons vibe coding platform, you can create your own WhatsApp CRM by simply chatting with AI, or start from a pre-made template and customize it in your own language – it handles the code, design, and content for you.
How do I create a WhatsApp CRM with Hostinger Horizons?
With Hostinger Horizons, creating a WhatsApp CRM app is easy. Here’s how you can do it in a few steps:
- Use our AI app builder or one of our pre-made templates to start building for free.
- Customize everything to your business needs by chatting with AI – this is what's known as vibe coding: no technical skills, just your ideas in plain language.
- Choose a plan to unlock more prompts and publish your CRM in one click.
- Connect your WhatsApp to your CRM with a Twilio integration.
You can also follow our guide on how to create a CRM for sales or browse our video tutorials.
How long does it take to set up a WhatsApp CRM?
It depends on how much you want to customize. You can get started in minutes with a pre-made template, but if you want to tailor every detail to your business, it may take longer. Either way, Hostinger Horizons makes the process as fast and intuitive as possible – just chat with AI and it handles the heavy lifting.
Can I customize the CRM for my specific business needs?
Yes – with Hostinger Horizons you can customize everything. Simply describe what you need in your own words and the AI will adjust the design, content, and functionality for you. Whether you need a specific sales pipeline, custom contact fields, or a unique layout, you can keep refining it through conversation until it fits your business perfectly.
Is Hostinger Horizons free to use?
Hostinger Horizons is not free, but you can try it before committing to a plan. Check out our detailed guide on how to get started and make the most of it.