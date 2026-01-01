Hostinger offers two ways to build an ecommerce website – with AI Builder vibe coding platform and Hostinger's drag-and-drop website builder – and the difference is already in the name.

Hostinger Website Builder lets you start from a template or generate an ecommerce website from a description, then customize it by dragging and dropping pre-built elements. It's a great fit for anyone who needs a clean, simple online store up and running quickly.

Horizons takes a conversational approach – you chat with AI and it applies changes in real time, giving you much more customization freedom. It also lets you build more advanced projects, like marketplaces or more complex online stores with user logins, thanks to its integrated backend. And for those who want it, full code access is available too.

Both tools are powered by Hostinger's native ecommerce solution and are built for people without technical knowledge – the difference comes down to how you like to build and how much flexibility you need.