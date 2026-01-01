Share Hostinger Horizons, get free messages

Refer a friend and you’ll both earn 25 extra messages when they upgrade. It’s fast, easy, and helps you build more.
Refer now

How it works

01

Share your referral link

Copy your custom link directly from Hostinger Horizons and send it to a friend.
02

Wait for them to upgrade

When your friend switches to a paid Hostinger Horizons plan, you both get rewarded.
03

Earn 25 free messages

As soon as the upgrade happens, you and your friend each get 25 extra messages automatically.

Help others start building with AI and get rewarded

Use your referral link anywhere

Use your referral link anywhere

  • Send it directly to a friend starting a project
  • Add it to your content or social bios
  • Drop it in your communities or group chats
Your reward: 25 free messages

Your reward: 25 free messages

Every successful referral adds 25 messages to your balance, instantly.

Hostinger Horizons referral program FAQs

Find your referral link inside the Hostinger Horizons platform. Click the Hostinger Horizons logo in the top-left corner, then choose "Invite a friend" to copy your unique link.

They get 25 free messages after upgrading from a free trial to any paid plan.

You get 25 free messages for each successful referral.

As many as you like! There’s no limit — each time a friend upgrades, you both get 25 extra messages.

No, the referral program is completely free for all Hostinger Horizons users.

Not yet. This feature is currently exclusive to the Hostinger Horizons platform. It may expand to the Referrals dashboard in the future.

No. Cashback rewards for Hostinger Horizons are not available.

Refer and get free messages

Share Hostinger Horizons with a friend. You’ll both get 25 free messages when they upgrade.

Refer now

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