Go from idea to functional prototype with AI – in minutes

From rough concepts to something you can share, test, and refine – no design or coding skills needed. Just describe your idea and AI Builder builds it in minutes.
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Paid plans from only Rs.599/mo

Go from idea to functional prototype with AI – in minutes

AI prototyping that goes beyond a static mockup

From simple concepts to fully functional apps – all built by simply describing what you need.
AI prototyping that goes beyond a static mockup

Just describe it

Just describe what you want to build and AI Builder brings it to life – fully functional and ready to share. No design tools, no coding, no waiting – anyone on the team can build and iterate.
Real buttons, real forms, real user flows – your prototype works like the actual product, so stakeholders can experience it rather than just look at it.
No downloads, no design tool accounts, no complicated handoffs – just send a link and anyone can interact with your prototype straight away. Share it with users, investors, clients, or your team and gather real feedback.
Want to change a layout, add a screen, or tweak a user flow? Just describe it and AI Builder updates it in real time – no starting from scratch.
Not a wireframe, not a rough sketch – a proper, polished preview that accurately represents how your final product will look and behave.
Ready to scale into a live product? User accounts, databases, booking flows, ecommerce integrations, and more are all built in – just keep building on what you have. Then publish in one click with hosting and domain included.

How to create an interactive prototype with AI

01

Describe your idea

Tell the AI what you want to prototype – the website, the web app, the product – and watch it come to life in minutes.
02

Refine by chatting

Fine-tune your prototype by chatting with AI – adjust layouts, flows, and content until it feels exactly right.
03

Share and gather feedback

Share your prototype with stakeholders, investors, or clients and collect real feedback – then keep refining until it's ready to build or launch.

Need more guidance?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

See what else AI Builder can build for your business

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What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your idea into a working prototype?

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AI prototyping FAQs

AI prototyping is the process of turning an idea into a working, interactive preview of your app or website – using AI to handle the design, layout, and functionality for you. Instead of spending weeks in design tools or waiting for a developer, you simply describe what you want and AI builds it in minutes. With AI Builder, your prototype isn't just a mockup – it's a functional, shareable preview you can test and refine before committing to full development.

Want to learn more about the prototyping process? Check out our guide to software prototyping for a deeper dive.

Anyone who has an idea they want to visualize, test, or share before committing to full development. This includes:

  • Founders and entrepreneurs – validate your concept with investors or early users before spending on development.
  • Product managers – turn requirements into interactive prototypes to align stakeholders and reduce revision rounds.
  • Freelancers and agencies – show clients exactly how their project will look and work before building it.
  • Designers – bring concepts to life without waiting for a developer.
  • Anyone with an idea – if you can describe it, AI Builder can build it.

No design skills, no coding knowledge, and no technical background required.

A wireframe is a basic visual blueprint – it shows the structure and layout of a page without any styling or interactivity. A prototype goes further – it looks and feels like the real thing, with working interactions, real content, and a functional design. With AI Builder, you skip the wireframe stage entirely and go straight to a fully interactive prototype, just by describing what you need.

A prototype and an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) are often confused but they serve different purposes.

A prototype is about visualization and validation – it's an interactive preview of your idea that you share with stakeholders, investors, or users to gather feedback before committing to full development. It doesn't need to be fully functional or ready for public use.

An MVP is your first real, working version of the product – built with just enough features to launch, acquire early users, and start learning from real usage.

In short: you prototype to validate your idea, and you build an MVP to test it in the real world. With AI Builder, you can do both – start with a prototype, gather feedback, and scale it into a fully functional product without starting from scratch. Learn more in our prototype vs MVP guide.

None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time. Want to adjust the layout? Just ask. Need to change a user flow? Describe it. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know.

Once your prototype is ready, you can publish it and share it via a link with anyone – stakeholders, investors, clients, or test users. They can interact with it directly, and you can keep refining it based on their feedback by simply chatting with AI Builder.

Yes – and this is where AI Builder stands out from traditional prototyping tools. When you're ready to go beyond prototyping, simply publish your project as a fully live website or app with one click. Hosting, domain, and business email are all included in your plan.

And because AI Builder comes with an integrated backend built in, your prototype already has databases, user accounts, and file storage ready to go – so when you're ready to scale, everything you need is already there. No rebuilding from scratch, no external tools needed.

You can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your prototype, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything. When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting and domain are already included – just hit publish and your prototype goes live.

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