Whatsapp automation hosting

Deploy WhatsApp apps and bots with Hostinger

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  4,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
whatsapp automation hosting

Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees

Deploy the apps and automations you build for WhatsApp on reliable infrastructure, with the confidence to launch knowing every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
11,900
4,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
28,900
10,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
11,900
4,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
28,900
10,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Built for WhatsApp automation workflows

Deploy your WhatsApp app or bot on Node.js hosting without fighting server setup. Push your code and get a straightforward path from development to production, so webhooks, message handling, and API integrations are ready to run. Your project stays on managed infrastructure built for reliability, with the room to handle traffic as usage grows. That gives you fewer deployment tasks to manage and more time to focus on the logic behind your WhatsApp workflow.
whatsapp automation hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Connect GitHub, upload a ZIP, or deploy from AI code assistant. Your framework is auto-detected, build commands handled, and you're ready to ship

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Launch your Node.js web app in seconds. Servers, security, and scaling — all taken care of

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Stay in control and scale with confidence. Monitor performance, map domains, and redeploy automatically.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Whatsapp automation hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Whatsapp automation hosting services.

What is WhatsApp automation hosting, and why do I need it?

WhatsApp automation hosting is Node.js hosting for the app that runs your WhatsApp workflows, bots, or webhook handlers in production. It matters because your automation needs a stable process, a public endpoint, and predictable uptime to keep handling messages and events.

How is WhatsApp automation hosting different from regular VPS hosting?

With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, firewall, and updates yourself. With our Node.js hosting, that infrastructure is managed for you, so you can deploy the WhatsApp automation app instead of administering the server.

Can I deploy a WhatsApp automation app from a private GitHub repository?

Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates work the same way as with public repositories.

Are there traffic limits or overage fees for WhatsApp automation hosting?

Yes, plans include fixed resource limits for CPU, memory, and storage, and if your app grows beyond them you need to upgrade. We do not charge hidden overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage can require a larger plan.

How do I migrate a WhatsApp automation app from another host or from local development?

Push the app to a GitHub repo, connect it to Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you already run it elsewhere, move your environment variables and webhook URLs, then point WhatsApp to the new endpoint.

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