Reach Spanish shoppers with a .tienda domain
₦105,890/yr₦9,190/1st yearFor first year
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About the .tienda domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .tienda domain
What is a .tienda domain?
.tienda is a generic top-level domain for Spanish-language commerce sites. It means “store” in Spanish and is open for general registration, with no special eligibility limits.
Who is a .tienda domain for?
.tienda suits online stores, retail brands, local shop owners, and ecommerce teams who want a clear, sales-focused web address. It also works well for marketplaces and product catalogs built to drive purchases.
Why choose a .tienda domain?
A .tienda domain helps people quickly understand your online store and makes your web address easier to remember. It can support clear branding, trusted communication, and a consistent identity across your website, email, and marketing as you grow.
Domain information for .tienda
TLD
.tienda
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.tienda domain FAQs
What does a .tienda domain mean?
.tienda is a Spanish word for “store” or “shop.” It’s commonly used for retail, e-commerce, and business sites that want a clear commercial meaning.
Is a .tienda domain trusted?
Yes. .tienda is a real top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions. Trust depends more on the website’s content and security than on the ending.
Is a .tienda a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that clearly signals selling or shopping. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .tienda domain or .com domain?
Choose .tienda if you want a name tied to a shop or Spanish-speaking audience, especially when the .com version is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad, global audience.
Who can register a .tienda domain?
Anyone can register a .tienda domain. It is generally open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without a local presence requirement.
Are there restrictions on .tienda domains?
The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must use allowed characters and be long enough to meet registry limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry and not available for public registration.
How much does a .tienda domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .tienda domain costs ₦9,190 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦105,890/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.