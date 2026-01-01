Reach every player and fan with a .tennis domain
₦115,090/yr₦81,390/1st yearFor first year
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About the .tennis domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .tennis domain
What is a .tennis domain?
A generic gTLD for tennis-related sites, .tennis is open for broader use but is especially suited to clubs, players, events, retailers, and fan communities.
Who is a .tennis domain for?
A .tennis domain works well for tennis clubs, coaches, academies, tournaments, and equipment retailers who want a clear, sport-specific online presence. It’s a practical fit for community sites and growing tennis businesses.
Why choose a .tennis domain?
A .tennis domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance and can support stronger brand recognition. It also works well for consistent use across your site, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.
Domain information for .tennis
TLD
.tennis
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.tennis domain FAQs
What does a .tennis domain mean?
.tennis is a domain extension tied to tennis. People usually read it as a clear signal that a site is about the sport, such as clubs, players, events, or gear.
Is a .tennis domain trusted?
Yes. .tennis is a valid top-level domain operated through an official registry, so it works like other domain extensions in browsers, email, and search.
Is a .tennis a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about tennis or a related niche. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .tennis domain or .com domain?
Choose .tennis if you want a name that instantly shows your site is tennis-focused, or if the .com version is taken. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiar option for a general audience.
Who can register a .tennis domain?
Anyone can register a .tennis domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations with no special eligibility requirement.
Are there restrictions on .tennis domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and not be a reserved or prohibited term set by the registry.
How much does a .tennis domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .tennis domain costs ₦81,390 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦115,090/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.