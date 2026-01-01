Help patients find the right surgeon with a .surgery domain

96,690/yr67,590/1st year
Save 30%
For first year
.surgery

About the .surgery domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .surgery domain

What is a .surgery domain?

.surgery is a generic top-level domain for medical and surgical services. It’s open to everyone, with no known eligibility restrictions, and is often used by clinics, surgeons, and healthcare brands.

Who is a .surgery domain for?

A .surgery domain works well for surgeons, clinics, hospitals, and medical practices that want a clear, professional online identity. It also suits surgery-related education and patient resources.

Why choose a .surgery domain?

A .surgery domain helps visitors quickly understand your website’s focus and makes your online presence easier to recognize. It supports clear branding across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .surgery

TLD
.surgery
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.surgery domain FAQs

.surgery is a domain extension that signals a clear link to surgery or surgical care. Today, it’s commonly used by clinics, surgeons, and health information sites.
Yes. .surgery is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. It is managed through an official registry, which helps ensure it operates normally.
Yes, if your site is about surgery, a surgical specialty, or related medical information. Search engines treat .surgery the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .surgery if you want a name that immediately matches a medical or surgical topic. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or if you need a domain that feels more general to your audience.
Anyone can register a .surgery domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without special eligibility rules.
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or trademarked terms if the registry blocks them.
At Hostinger, a .surgery domain costs ₦67,590 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦96,690/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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