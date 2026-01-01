Build your brand with a .storage domain
Why a .storage domain?
What is a .storage domain?
.storage is a generic top-level domain for storage-related businesses and services. It has no standard public registration restrictions, so it’s generally used for data storage, cloud, backup, and infrastructure brands.
Who is a .storage domain for?
A .storage domain works well for cloud storage providers, backup services, IT teams, and data management projects that want a clear, professional web address. It’s a practical fit for secure file handling and organized digital infrastructure.
Why choose a .storage domain?
A .storage domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, improving recognition and trust across your online presence. It offers a practical, memorable option for websites, email, and long-term brand growth.