Establish your French business online with a .sarl domain

12,290/yr9,190/1st year
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For first year
.sarl

About the .sarl domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .sarl domain

What is a .sarl domain?

.sarl is a generic top-level domain, originally linked to the French company form Société à Responsabilité Limitée, but now open for general registration with no special eligibility requirements.

Who is a .sarl domain for?

A .sarl domain works well for companies, consultants, accountants, and legal service providers tied to SARL business structures. It helps present a clear, professional identity for regulated or entity-specific brands.

Why choose a .sarl domain?

A .sarl domain helps visitors identify a company structure at a glance, supporting clear branding and trust. It can make your web address more memorable and work well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .sarl

TLD
.sarl
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.sarl domain FAQs

A .sarl domain is a brandable web address built around "SARL," a common company term used in some countries for a limited-liability business. People usually use it for business sites, company pages, or local brands.
Yes. .sarl is a valid top-level domain operated through an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website and its security settings.
Yes, if your business uses SARL in its name or you want a memorable company-style address. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .sarl if the name matches your business identity and you want a more specific, company-focused address. Choose .com if you want the widest familiarity or the .sarl version is unavailable.
Anyone can register a .sarl domain. There is no public eligibility requirement for individuals or businesses.
Yes. Like most domains, names must follow registry rules, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or blocked names. Exact availability depends on the registry and the specific name you choose.
At Hostinger, a .sarl domain costs ₦9,190 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦12,290/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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