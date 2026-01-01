Fill your appointment book with a .salon domain

101,290/yr18,490/1st year
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For first year
.salon

About the .salon domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .salon domain

What is a .salon domain?

.salon is a generic top-level domain for salon and beauty-related sites. It has no major registration restrictions, so it’s open to businesses, professionals, and projects in that space.

Who is a .salon domain for?

A .salon domain works well for hair salons, beauty studios, nail technicians, and spa businesses that want a clear, professional web address. It’s a practical fit for local services and growing beauty brands.

Why choose a .salon domain?

A .salon domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports a clear, professional online identity for websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .salon

TLD
.salon
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.salon domain FAQs

A .salon domain is a web address for salons, stylists, and beauty businesses. It is commonly used by hair, nail, spa, and barber services to show what the business does at a glance.
Yes. .salon is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search results like other domain endings. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it recognized and usable.
Yes, if your business serves the beauty or personal care industry. Search engines treat .salon the same as other extensions for SEO, so clear content and local relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .salon if you want a name that instantly matches a salon or beauty brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want broader general use.
Anyone can register a .salon domain. There is no requirement to be a licensed salon owner or to live in a specific country.
Yes, like most domains, .salon names must follow standard domain rules. They cannot use invalid characters, and some names may be reserved by the registry or unavailable because they are already registered.
At Hostinger, a .salon domain costs ₦18,490 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦101,290/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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