A .rest domain built for your restaurant

45,290/yr2,790/1st year
Save 94%
For first year
.rest

About the .rest domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .rest domain

What is a .rest domain?

.rest is a generic top-level domain intended for restaurants and food-related services, but it can be registered by anyone. It’s a modern, brandable choice for hospitality, dining, and reservation sites.

Who is a .rest domain for?

A .rest domain works well for restaurants, cafés, catering businesses, food bloggers, and hospitality brands that want a clear, memorable web address for menus, bookings, and local visibility.

Why choose a .rest domain?

A .rest domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and supports a clear, memorable brand identity. It works well across websites, email, and marketing, making it a practical choice for long-term growth.

Domain information for .rest

TLD
.rest
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.rest domain FAQs

A .rest domain is a web address ending often used by restaurants, food services, and related businesses. It helps signal a site about dining, menus, bookings, or hospitality.
Yes. .rest is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and business behind it than on the extension itself.
Yes, if your site is for a restaurant, food brand, or hospitality service. Search engines treat .rest the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, links, and site quality matter more.
Choose .rest if you want a clear, purpose-built name for a restaurant or food-related site. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if your preferred name is only available there.
Anyone can register a .rest domain. It is not restricted to restaurants, businesses, or a specific country.
There are no special eligibility restrictions, but the name must follow normal domain rules. It cannot contain spaces, and reserved or already-registered names are unavailable.
At Hostinger, a .rest domain costs ₦2,790 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦45,290/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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