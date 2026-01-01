Build your brand with a .rent domain
About the .rent domain
What is a .rent domain?
.rent is a generic top-level domain for rental-related websites, from apartments to equipment. It has no known eligibility restrictions, so it suits businesses and services in the rental industry.
Who is a .rent domain for?
A .rent domain works well for property managers, landlords, real estate agents, and rental marketplaces who want a clear, memorable web address for listings, availability, and booking inquiries.
Why choose a .rent domain?
A .rent domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and make links easier to remember. It also gives your brand a consistent, professional fit across web, email, and marketing as you grow.