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About the .promo domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .promo domain
What is a .promo domain?
.promo is a generic top-level domain for promotional and marketing uses, with no special eligibility restrictions. It suits sales campaigns, coupons, and branded offers.
Who is a .promo domain for?
.promo domains work well for marketers, retailers, event organizers, and agencies that need a clear way to share offers, launches, and campaigns. They suit short-term promotions and ongoing brand messaging.
Why choose a .promo domain?
A .promo domain helps visitors understand your site quickly and keeps your branding clear across web, email, and campaigns. It supports easy recognition, simple sharing, and a professional online presence as your business grows.
Domain information for .promo
TLD
.promo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.promo domain FAQs
What does a .promo domain mean?
A .promo domain suggests promotions, campaigns, discounts, or product launches. It’s commonly used for marketing pages, special offers, and short-term campaign sites.
Is a .promo domain trusted?
Yes. .promo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site owner than on the extension itself.
Is a .promo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is tied to promotions, offers, or advertising. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .promo domain or .com domain?
Choose .promo if you want a clear match for a campaign, offer, or promotional page. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader brand domain.
Who can register a .promo domain?
Anyone can register a .promo domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without a special eligibility requirement.
Are there restrictions on .promo domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and not match reserved or trademarked terms that the registry blocks.
How much does a .promo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .promo domain costs ₦18,490 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦44,490/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.