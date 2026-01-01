Build your Polish network with a .net-pl domain
₦26,090/yr₦6,190/1st yearFor first year
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About the .net-pl domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .net-pl domain
What is a .net.pl domain?
.net.pl is a functional second-level domain under Poland’s .pl ccTLD, operated by NASK. It is commonly used by network, IT, and tech-related sites; registration rules are set by the .pl registry.
Who is a .net.pl domain for?
A .net.pl domain works well for tech startups, internet service providers, web developers, and online platforms in Poland that want a clear local web presence. It fits both new projects and growing businesses.
Why choose a .net.pl domain?
A .net.pl domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and supports a clear, professional online presence. It can improve recognition across websites, emails, and marketing while giving your brand a stable, locally relevant address as it grows.
Domain information for .net.pl
TLD
.net.pl
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.net.pl domain FAQs
What does a .net.pl domain mean?
A .net.pl domain is a Polish second-level domain under .pl, with .net suggesting a network or technology link. Today it’s commonly used by Polish companies, projects, and services that want a local web address.
Is a .net.pl domain trusted?
Yes. It is a valid domain extension in the official .pl registry run by NASK, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. That registry oversight is what makes it a recognized, trusted TLD.
Is a .net.pl a good domain?
Yes, if your site is aimed at Poland or fits a network, tech, or internet-related name. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .net.pl domain or .com domain?
Choose .net.pl if you want a Poland-focused name or your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if your audience is broader and you want the most familiar global extension.
Who can register a .net.pl domain?
Anyone can register a .net.pl domain. There is no residency or citizenship requirement, and registration is done through an accredited registrar.
Are there restrictions on .net.pl domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and it cannot be longer than 63 characters without the extension. Reserved or already registered names are not available.
How much does a .net.pl domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .net.pl domain costs ₦6,190 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦26,090/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.