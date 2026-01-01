Your .love domain name says it all
₦41,090/yr₦13,690/1st yearFor first year
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About the .love domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .love domain
What is a .love domain?
.love is a generic top-level domain for websites about relationships, weddings, gifts, and personal projects. It has no geographic restrictions and is often chosen for emotional or brand-driven sites.
Who is a .love domain for?
.love domains work well for couples, wedding planners, relationship coaches, charities, and gift shops that want a warm, memorable web address. They suit personal projects and community-focused brands.
Why choose a .love domain?
A .love domain gives your website a clear, memorable identity that can improve recognition and trust. It works well across web addresses and email, helping your brand stay consistent as it grows.
Domain information for .love
TLD
.love
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.love domain FAQs
What does a .love domain mean?
A .love domain is a web address ending that signals themes of love, relationships, weddings, gifts, or personal expression. It is commonly used today for brands, campaigns, and personal sites with an emotional or romantic focus.
Is a .love domain trusted?
Yes. .love is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust comes from proper registration and your site setup, not the extension alone.
Is a .love a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about romance, events, or a brand that wants a clear emotional theme. Search engines treat .love the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevant content matters more than the ending.
Should I choose a .love domain or .com domain?
Choose .love if the name supports a love-related message or audience and you want a more specific web address. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option or need a broader domain for a general business.
Who can register a .love domain?
Anyone can register a .love domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special membership or location requirements.
Are there restrictions on .love domains?
Yes, like all domains, the name must follow standard registration rules. It cannot use spaces, and some names may be reserved by the registry or unavailable because someone else already owns them.
How much does a .love domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .love domain costs ₦13,690 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦41,090/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.