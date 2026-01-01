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About the .lawyer domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .lawyer domain
What is a .lawyer domain?
.lawyer is a generic top-level domain for legal professionals, law firms, and legal services. It’s a modern gTLD with no public location requirement, but names are typically chosen for clear professional branding.
Who is a .lawyer domain for?
A .lawyer domain works well for solo attorneys, law firms, legal consultants, and legal services sites that want a clear, professional web address. It suits practices focused on trust, credibility, and easy recognition.
Why choose a .lawyer domain?
A .lawyer domain helps make your legal website purpose clear at a glance, supporting trust, recognition, and easy recall. It also provides a consistent fit for site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .lawyer
TLD
.lawyer
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.lawyer domain FAQs
What does a .lawyer domain mean?
A .lawyer domain signals a legal profession or law-related site. Today, it’s commonly used by lawyers, law firms, and legal services to make the topic clear at a glance.
Is a .lawyer domain trusted?
Yes. .lawyer is a valid gTLD with an ICANN registry agreement, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search. Trust depends more on the website and sender than the extension.
Is a .lawyer a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about legal services or legal advice. Search engines treat .lawyer and .com equally for SEO, so relevance, content quality, and links matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .lawyer domain or .com domain?
Choose .lawyer if you want your legal focus to be obvious and the .com name is already taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar choice for a broad audience.
Who can register a .lawyer domain?
The .lawyer extension is open to anyone. You do not need to be a licensed lawyer or law firm to register it.
Are there restrictions on .lawyer domains?
There are no special eligibility restrictions, but normal domain rules still apply. Names must follow registry format rules, and reserved names cannot be registered.
How much does a .lawyer domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .lawyer domain costs ₦76,790 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦110,490/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.