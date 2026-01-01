Reach German shoppers ready to buy with a .kaufen domain
₦53,690/yr₦9,190/1st yearFor first year
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About the .kaufen domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .kaufen domain
What is a .kaufen domain?
.kaufen is a generic top-level domain for “buy” in German. It’s open to general registration, making it a strong fit for shopping, sales, and marketplace sites.
Who is a .kaufen domain for?
A .kaufen domain works well for online shops, local retailers, marketplace sellers, and deal-focused brands that want a clear buying signal. It suits product listings, promotions, and e-commerce projects.
Why choose a .kaufen domain?
A .kaufen domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and can make your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for websites, email addresses, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .kaufen
TLD
.kaufen
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.kaufen domain FAQs
What does a .kaufen domain mean?
.kaufen is a German word that means “buy.” It’s commonly used for sales, shopping, and commerce-related websites, especially when the audience is German-speaking.
Is a .kaufen domain trusted?
Yes. .kaufen is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website owner than on the extension.
Is a .kaufen a good domain?
Yes, if your website is focused on buying, selling, or a German-speaking audience. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .kaufen domain or .com domain?
Choose .kaufen if you want a name that clearly fits shopping or commerce in German. Choose .com if you want the widest global recognition or your preferred .kaufen name is unavailable.
Who can register a .kaufen domain?
Anyone can register a .kaufen domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules for most registrants.
Are there restrictions on .kaufen domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply, including allowed characters, length limits, and registry policies. Reserved or prohibited names may not be available, and the exact rules depend on the registry.
How much does a .kaufen domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .kaufen domain costs ₦9,190 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦53,690/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.