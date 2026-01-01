Sell more pieces to the right buyers with a .furniture domain
₦184,190/yr₦35,290/1st yearFor first year
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About the .furniture domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .furniture domain
What is a .furniture domain?
.furniture is a generic top-level domain for furniture-related sites. It’s open for general registration and is often used by retailers, makers, and industry businesses seeking a clear, descriptive web address.
Who is a .furniture domain for?
A .furniture domain works well for furniture stores, interior designers, carpenters, and home décor brands who want a clear, niche web address. It suits product catalogs, portfolios, and local businesses.
Why choose a .furniture domain?
A .furniture domain helps make your website’s focus clear at a glance, improving recognition and trust. It works well across web, email, and marketing, giving your business a consistent, practical online identity as it grows.
Domain information for .furniture
TLD
.furniture
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.furniture domain FAQs
What does a .furniture domain mean?
A .furniture domain is a web address ending used by furniture stores, makers, designers, and interior brands. It clearly signals a focus on furniture products or services.
Is a .furniture domain trusted?
Yes. .furniture is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust comes from the site and its security, not the extension alone.
Is a .furniture a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about furniture, interiors, or related services. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .furniture domain or .com domain?
Choose .furniture if you want a name that matches your niche and is more likely to be available. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader brand fit.
Who can register a .furniture domain?
Anyone can register a .furniture domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without a special eligibility requirement.
Are there restrictions on .furniture domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. A name must use valid characters, stay within length limits, and avoid reserved or trademarked names set by the registry.
How much does a .furniture domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .furniture domain costs ₦35,290 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦184,190/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.