Serve up something delicious with a .food domain

65,790/yr2,790/1st year
Save 96%
For first year
.food

About the .food domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .food domain

What is a .food domain?

.food is a generic, brand-style gTLD originally intended for a single registry operator. It’s now used for food-related or branded sites, with availability and policies set by the registry.

Who is a .food domain for?

A .food domain works well for restaurants, food blogs, recipe creators, caterers, and culinary brands that want a clear, memorable online identity for menus, content, and services.

Why choose a .food domain?

A .food domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming for websites, email, and marketing, while giving your business a simple, credible web address as it grows.

Domain information for .food

TLD
.food
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.food domain FAQs

A .food domain is a generic web address for food-related sites. People usually use it for recipes, restaurants, groceries, catering, or food blogs.
Yes. A .food domain is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domains. Its registry oversees the extension, which helps keep it recognized and usable.
Yes, if your site is about food, cooking, dining, or anything related. Search engines treat it like other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .food if you want a name that instantly matches your topic or if your ideal .com is already taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .food domain. It is an open extension, so there are no general eligibility limits based on location or industry.
Yes. Like most domains, a .food name must follow standard DNS rules, such as using allowed characters and staying within length limits. Some names may also be reserved by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .food domain costs ₦2,790 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦65,790/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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