Be the brand that always saves shoppers money with a .discount domain

53,690/yr7,690/1st year
Save 86%
For first year
.discount

About the .discount domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .discount domain

What is a .discount domain?

.discount is a generic top-level domain for discount-related sites, deals, and promotions. It is open for general registration, with no special eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .discount domain for?

A .discount domain works well for coupon sites, deal blogs, retail brands, and seasonal promo pages that want to highlight savings clearly. It suits businesses and projects focused on offers, affordability, and conversions.

Why choose a .discount domain?

A .discount domain helps visitors understand your offer at a glance and can make your brand easier to remember. It also supports clear website, email, and marketing use as your business grows.

Domain information for .discount

TLD
.discount
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.discount domain FAQs

A .discount domain signals that a site is about discounts, deals, or reduced prices. It was created for clear online branding, and today it’s commonly used by coupon sites, sales pages, and offer-focused businesses.
Yes. It works like other valid domain extensions in browsers, email, and search, and it’s operated through an official registry. Trust depends more on the website and owner than on the ending itself.
Yes, if your site is focused on offers, promotions, or savings. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so your content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Choose .discount if you want the extension to show that your site is about deals or lower prices. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option or if your preferred name is only available there.
Anyone can register a .discount domain. There are no special eligibility limits, so it’s open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited terms set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .discount domain costs ₦7,690 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦53,690/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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