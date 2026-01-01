Energise your campaign with a .democrat domain

58,390/yr9,190/1st year
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For first year
.democrat

About the .democrat domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .democrat domain

What is a .democrat domain?

.democrat is a new generic top-level domain with no public registration restrictions; it’s often used for political or civic sites, but any eligible registrant can use it. ([icann.org](https://www.icann.org/en/registry-agreements/details/democrat?utm_source=openai))

Who is a .democrat domain for?

A .democrat domain works well for political campaigns, advocacy groups, local party organizations, and community activists who want a clear, party-aligned identity. It’s suitable for outreach, engagement, and public-facing information.

Why choose a .democrat domain?

A .democrat domain can make your site’s purpose clear at a glance and support consistent branding across web pages, email addresses, and campaign materials. It helps create a focused, memorable identity that is easy to recognize as your presence grows.

Domain information for .democrat

TLD
.democrat
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.democrat domain FAQs

.democrat is a domain extension linked to the word “democrat.” It’s commonly used by people, campaigns, and organizations that want the name to signal political identity or support for Democratic values.
Yes. .democrat is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain endings. It is operated through an official registry under ICANN rules, which helps keep it recognized and usable.
Yes, if your site is related to Democratic politics, advocacy, or a clearly aligned community. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .democrat if you want your purpose to be clear from the name and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience, since many people still type it first.
Anyone can register a .democrat domain. It is not limited to a specific country, political party, or organization type.
Yes, standard domain rules apply, so the name must be available and use allowed characters. Some reserved names may be blocked by the registry, but there are no special eligibility limits for registrants.
At Hostinger, a .democrat domain costs ₦9,190 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦58,390/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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